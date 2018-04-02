California Highway Patrol: Evidence Suggests Washington State Couple Drove Family Off of Cliff

California authorities say preliminary evidence suggests a car crash that claimed the lives of a Washington state family may have been intentional.

The wreckage of the SUV containing five members of the Hart family was discovered March 26 by a passing motorist off a Pacific Coast Highway near Westport, California.

According to Capt. Greg Baarts with the California Highway Patrol Northern Division, information from the SUV's software indicates the vehicle was stopped at a pull-off area before being driven off a scenic California cliff.

Baarts explained the electronic information in combination with the lack of skid marks led authorities to believe the crash was no accident.

The bodies of Sarah and Jennifer Hart, both 38, were found dead inside the SUV. But the remains of three of the couple's children – Markis Hart, 19, Jeremiah Hart, 14, and Abigail Hart, 14 – were discovered outside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the three other Hart children – Hannah Hart, 16; Sierra Hart, 12; and Devonte Hart, 15 – whom authorities believe were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

"This specific location is very difficult to search because the ocean currents and tides are strong, it's unpredictable, and the murkiness of the water makes it difficult to see," said Capt. Greg Van Patten, a spokesman for the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities noted the wreckage was discovered three days after social service authorities in Washington state opened an investigation into the couple. Apparently, the probe was based on a neighbor's complaint that the children were being denied food.

The Associated Press reports that Washington state authorities searched the Harts' home for information, but nothing shed light on the reason for family trip.

"To the best of my knowledge, there was not a suicide note found at the residence," said Baarts. Nevertheless, without elaborating, he added, "There have been red flags."

However, AP reports that Max Ribner, a family friend, bristled at the implication that the couple would've intentionally harmed their six adopted children.

"They transformed these kids' lives," he said.