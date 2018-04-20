Christian Woman Launches Global Ministry from Her Prayer Closet, Gets Debt-Free Building

Over 45 million have tuned in to watch Kellie Lane pray on Facebook.



But before her ministry took off, Lane was quietly praying alone, in her closet at her Flowood, MS home, just like the popular Christian movie "War Room" starring Priscilla Shirer.



In the film, the character Miss Clara, played by Karen Abercrombie, teaches those around her to be prayer warriors. Her closet is where she intercedes for her family and others.



Lane's ministry of prayer recently expanded with the purchase of a new building to house her growing prayer ministry, which now includes a small staff.

"Well the Lord blessed us to buy a building that cost half a million dollars mortgage free," said Lane in an interview on CBN News' Prayerlink show. "And it's the new headquarters for Warrior Nation Ministries. And we're just so thankful that when we put our faith in God he did not fail us."



She explained there were many challenges along the way.



"Initially, when I realized we had totally outgrown the closet and the house, I went on a journey to try to lease a building and we just had a really hard time," she said. "We couldn't find exactly what we were looking for and then I found a location that I really, really liked and they gave us the runaround too, and during that time, it's like a delay is not denial. I find like God was saying Kellie you can own your ministry, you can own something."



Lane plans to incorporate prayer teams to help respond to the thousands of prayer requests the ministry receives each day.



Meanwhile, she has also launched a multi-million dollar business called Warrior Apparel, which includes t-shirts, tumblers and a variety of other products, to help fund what she calls kingdom projects.

