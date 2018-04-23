Faith Nation: White House Responds to Pompeo Confirmation Fight, Waffle House Attack

WASHINGTON – In the first White House briefing in almost a week, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tackled the various issues of the day, including the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as the next secretary of state and the tragic shooting spree at a Tennessee Waffle House.

Sanders took Democrats to task for withholding their support of Pompeo, suggesting they were trying to score political points with their constituents.

"A majority of Democrats continue their pointless obstruction to score cheap political points with their base as a willful attempt to undermine American diplomacy," Sanders charged.

"Regardless, the president is looking forward to Mike Pompeo's confirmation so he can continue doing an incredible job on behalf of the American people," she said.

So far, only three Democrats – Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota – have said they plan to vote to confirm Pompeo.

Meanwhile, Sanders turned her attention to Sunday's shooting attack at a Tennessee Waffle House that claimed the lives of four people. She lauded the heroism of James Shaw Jr., who managed to disarm the gunman, preventing more bloodshed.

"Mr. Shaw saved lives when he wrestled a gun from an active shooter who had opened fire," she said. "The president offers his condolences to the victims and their families. He is monitoring the ongoing situation and the White House is in regular contact with state and local officials.

Watch the full White House press briefing below:

