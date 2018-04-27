‘I May Go’: Trump Addresses Upcoming US Embassy Opening in Jerusalem

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said he "may go" to the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

CBN's Ben Kennedy asked President Trump during a joint press conference with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel Friday if he and members of his family planned to fly out for the historic opening.

"I may go. I'm very proud of it," said Trump.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnunchin will reportedly lead a 250-strong VIP delegation from the United States, though President Trump did not confirm that to Kennedy in the White House East Room.

Last year, the president recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, launching plans to move the US Embassy there.

"Jerusalem has been promised for many, many years by presidents," said Trump. "They all made campaign promises and never had the courage to carry it out. I carried it out."

President Trump says he was first presented with a proposal for a $1 billion embassy but after talking with Ambassador David Friedman discovered it could happen for less than half a million dollars.

"We have a building; we have the site; we already own the site; we own the building," said Trump. "I can take a corner of the building and for $150,000 we can fix it up, make it beautiful and open our embassy and instead of 10 years from now, we can open in three months."

A ribbon-cutting is being planned for May 14 to mark Israel's re-establishment as a country 70 years ago.

