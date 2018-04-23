Senate Snub: Will Pompeo's Faith Sink His Chances at Becoming America's Next Top Diplomat?  

WASHINGTON – Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump's pick to be his next secretary of state, faces a big vote in the US Senate Monday.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is poised to vote on his nomination, but unless a senator changes his or her mind, Pompeo doesn't have enough votes to get a favorable recommendation to the full Senate.

Libertarian Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he'll vote against Pompeo because he's too hawkish on foreign policy. Paul also voted against Pompeo's confirmation as director of the CIA.

All Democrats on the committee say they'll vote 'no,' citing Pompeo's conservative Christian values on matters like same-sex marriage.

During his confirmation hearing, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told Pompeo he wouldn't vote for him because of his Biblical opposition to gay marriage, applying a religious litmus test for the job.

Despite the committee's expected snub of Pompeo, the full Senate can still approve his nomination.

In January of 2017, the Senate easily approved his nomination as CIA director with a vote of 66 to 32.

Now in an election year, Democrats are making a big deal out of his Christian values.

Pompeo is one of the president's Cabinet members who attends a weekly Bible study led by Ralph Drollinger of Capitol Ministries.

Before becoming head of the CIA, Pompeo served as a member of Congress from Kansas.

He also served in the military for nearly a decade - leaving with the rank of Captain before graduating from Harvard Law School.