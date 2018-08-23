'A 50-State Loss for the LGBT Agenda'? Why Veto of CA Therapy Ban for Gays Could Be a Win-Win

Conservative Christians in California aren't giving up on seeing AB2943 defeated, even though it has passed the state's Senate and is back in the Assembly for a final vote before going to the Governor's office. Once signed into law, the bill would ban licensed counselors and others from helping anyone change their sexual orientation if there's ever a fee involved.

Randy Thomasson with SaveCalifornia.com wants Californians to flood Governor Jerry Brown's office with calls to veto the bill that could have larger implications for churches and ministries.

He also says it might actually be a good thing for both sides due to a recent US Supreme Court ruling.

"Ironically, this is another reason why Jerry Brown might want to veto AB 2943," Thomasson noted. "Because signing it will result in free-speech lawsuits which will very likely lead to a 50-state loss for the 'LGBT' agenda."

AB2943 would also make other efforts that would stand against the homosexual lifestyle illegal. Some believe the measure could even lead to some sort of Bible ban because it teaches against homosexuality.

Thomasson says getting a veto against the new ban is a long-shot, but it's worth a try.

"We have a chance if Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown, now 80 years old and in his final year in office, will honor the First Amendment that he swore to defend – because both our federal and state constitutions require free speech and religious freedom to be protected. For, in our country, when we disapprove of what others say, we must still defend their right to say it," he told CBN News.

"If Gov. Brown does the right thing and vetoes AB 2943, there will be relief up and down California and also across America. He will receive thank you calls, and he can hold his head high, knowing that he's leaving office on a high note for our Constitution," Thomasson said.

He is urging not just Californians but all Americans to get involved in this last effort to fight California AB2943. He says the governor has given in to such pressure before.

"We must try," he urged. "Around 25,000 Americans died to give birth to the United States of America. Surely, each one of us who appreciates our First Amendment can leave a brief phone message."

SaveCalifornia.com has all the information for people to make the calls at an action page.

Thomasson says the bill could become law even if Brown does nothing.

"There is no such thing as a 'pocket veto' in the California state Constitution. However, in my 24 years in Sacramento, I've never seen a governor neither sign nor veto bills," he said.

Legal action, if Brown doesn't veto AB2943, is something Thomasson says will definitely happen.

"Depend on it," he said. "Already Liberty Counsel, ADF, and others have pledged to file First Amendment lawsuits that would arrive to the US Supreme Court in approximately three years. AB 2943 would have a good chance of being struck down due to the broad free speech recognition of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) v. Becerra ruling, also about an unconstitutional California law."

