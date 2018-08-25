Displaying 30+ Stories
'A Patriot of the Highest Order': Presidents, Other Leaders Offer Condolences to Family of Arizona Senator John McCain

08-25-2018
Steve Warren

Tributes to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) began pouring in via social media once the news was released of his passing.

McCain, 81, served in the United States Senate for 30 years from his home state of Arizona.

President Donald Trump tweeted his "deepest sympathies and respect" to the McCain's family following the senator's death.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted a statement following the news of McCain's death.

"John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics. But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher -- the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed.  We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of these high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world," Obama wrote.

" Few of us have been tested the way John once was or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John's best, he showed us what that means.  And for that, we are all in his debt. Michelle and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family," he continued.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D - NY) tweeted "The Senate, The United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain. 

Former President George Bush also praised his friend, tweeting: "Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended.  Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order."

And Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also released a statement via social media.

"This is a sad day for the United States. Our country has lost a decorated war hero and statesman. John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life."

