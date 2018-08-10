Can Gaza's Border Quiet Last? Sderot Residents Skeptical

SDEROT, Israel – Hamas says a truce is in effect with Israel after a series of explosive rocket and airstrikes. Israel says "quiet will be met with quiet," but that doesn't seem to do much to calm the nerves of those who live along the Gaza border.



Street flags in Sderot, Photo, CBN News, Jonathan Goff

The current lull began after a Hamas Grad rocket landed in Beersheva, Israel's third largest city. Israel responded by blowing up a five-story building it says was a Hamas headquarters.

For more than 10 years, Israelis have put up with deadly rockets, mortars, flaming kites and balloons, attack tunnels and much more. The city of Sderot is ground zero.



Outdoor bomb shelters in Sderot, Photo, CBN News, Jonathan Goff

"The children is [are] very frightened – the scaring, the crying," Sderot resident Etti Anikovitch said.

During a 24-hour period, Hamas pounded Israeli communities near Gaza with nearly 200 rockets. Now it's quiet.



Grocery shopping in Sderot, Photo, CBN News, Jonathan Goff

Asi Anikovitch, Etti's husband. is a dairy farmer. He says even his cows give less milk because of the rockets.

"The situation is not good for the cows," he said.

Despite the current halt in fighting, Israel's Security Cabinet directed the army to act with force against terrorist perpetrators. The members have been debating the merits of an Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire plan that would last for five years. The initial part of that plan requires a cessation of rocket fire and the incendiary kites and balloons from Hamas.

"The IDF is committed to defend the State of Israel, its civilians and its sovereignty, and we are ready and prepared for different scenarios to come," IDF Spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

But Yedidya Harush, a resident of Shlomit near the border with Gaza, says the terror group's existence is based on hatred, killing and death.

"Their goal is to continue this conflict as long as they can. We have to understand Hamas," Harush told CBN News. "With the long-term agreement, Hamas is no longer relevant. Their entire existence is based on hatred and killing and death. We make our lives holy, while they make their death."