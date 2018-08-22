GOP Congressman Duncan Hunter and Wife Indicted over $250K in Campaign Funds

After coasting through the June primary election and establishing himself as a favorite in the race for the Southern California House seat he currently holds, Rep. Duncan Hunter now finds himself in hot water.

He and his wife, Margaret, have been indicted, accused of misusing campaign funds.

A federal grand jury has charged the Republican lawmaker with using more than $250,000 in campaign money to pay for vacations, dental work, golf outings and other personal expenses.

According to the 48-page indictment released by the Justice Department Tuesday, the couple overdrew their personal bank accounts more than 1,100 times over the course of seven years.

"By virtue of these delinquencies – as well as notifications of outstanding debts and overdue payments from their children's school, their family dentist, and other creditors – the Hunters knew that many of their desired purchases could only be made by using campaign funds," the indictment reads.

Hunter was strongly favored to hold a House seat in San Diego area's 50th Congressional District. Now uncertainty looms over the race.

Meanwhile, Democrats appeared almost gleeful over the turn of events as they seek to win control of the House in the midterm election.

"I think the Republicans just lost another House seat," California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman told Roll Call in a phone interview. "Surely the voters of San Diego are not going to elect a crook who's been indicted."

"I think justice should run its course," Hunter's Democratic opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, said.

But Hunter is pushing back against the accusations of misconduct, denying responsibility for any misuse of campaign funds, the Wall Street Journal reports.

"This is all politics," the California lawmaker said following Tuesday's indictment. "Campaign money was misspent out of my campaign—I did not misspend it."

Despite the charges, Hunter indicated he had every intention of continuing to run for reelection in the fall.

Republicans, however, aren't taking any chances. As of Tuesday night, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) removed the embattled lawmaker from his committee assignments.

"The charges against Rep. Hunter are deeply serious," Ryan said in a statement. "The Ethics Committee deferred its investigation at the request of the Justice Department. Now that he has been indicted, Rep. Hunter will be removed from his committee assignments pending the resolution of this matter."

The Hunters are scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday morning.