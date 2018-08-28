'Living Fearless': Sadie Robertson Reveals Breakup with Boyfriend Led to One of the Greatest Blessings in Her Life

You may know her from A&E's "Duck Dynasty," but these days Sadie Robertson is standing on her own as a New York Times bestselling author and speaker.

She recently spoke about a painful breakup with a boyfriend that led her to what she believes is one of the greatest blessings in her life – her friendship with her best friend Laney Redom, whom she first met for the first time backstage while on tour.

Two years ago, Roberson decided to talk about her breakup with boyfriend Blake Coward in a very public way – via her Youtube channel. The video titled "The Breakup" went viral.

But Robertson said even though the breakup with Coward was hard, she "wouldn't be bound by bitterness," but instead would wake up each day saying "God, teach me to do your will."

In the very straightforward video message, she tells her fans "I hope that even now I can be there for you all in this hard time. And that you all can look up to us in a breakup. I know it's weird to say, but I want to be an example for you all and you all's breakups because I know a lot you are going through the same thing as me. We're both hurting the same way."

Robertson also reassured her fans to wish the very best for their ex-boyfriends.

In an interview on "The Target Girl Podcast" this week, Robertson spoke about that time in her life and how discouraged she felt after making the video. She recalled that she even wrestled over whether posting the video was the right thing to do.

Redom also joined Robertson on the podcast and shared how that video inspired her to break free from a four-year relationship.

"She shared with me her past relationship and how hard it was. ... It was so similar to the one I experienced. So then I was able to just kind of speak to where she was at," Robertson said. "What she didn't know was how redeeming it was for me because I walked the past seven months feeling almost like I was regretting posting it because of how much heartbreak I was experiencing doing it."

The breakup video actually led to the new friendship and the two friends even share an Instagram page together.

"Tell your friends you're thankful for them today and tell God thank you for your friends. One of the greatest blessings in life," Robertson wrote on an Instagram post.

In the podcast, Robertson encourages listeners to step out in faith, not fear and to study Ecclesiastes chapter 11 in the Bible's Old Testament.

"Position yourself to throw away fear and choose faith because when you go on a journey of purpose with faith, there is endless opportunity," she said. "Go on a journey and trying to attempt to justify purpose with fear? It's going to take you a long time."

The daughter of Willie Robertson and the granddaughter of Phil "Duck Commander" Robertson, Sadie wrote a New York Times bestseller in 2014 about faith and Christian values titled Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Values.

According to her website, she began a 16-city "Live Original Tour" last year where she shared her message of self-confidence and positivity with thousands of teens and their families.

This year, Robertson released her latest book Live Fearless: A Call to Power, Passion, and Purpose and will embark on another "Live Original Tour" this fall. For more information about her tour and book, visit her website.