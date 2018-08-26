McCain Funeral Plans Unfold as His Wife, Others Remember His Life and Legacy

Funeral arrangements are being finalized for Senator John McCain who died Saturday at the age of 81.

He will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda with full dress funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.

McCain, who represented Arizona in Congress for 35 years, will also lie in state at the Arizona Capitol before burial in Annapolis, MD., according to The New York Times.

Two Republicans also told the Times that former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama have been asked to give eulogies at McCain's funeral.

An official schedule for the funeral is still being finalized.

Watch an interview with Sen. John McCain conducted by CBN News' Chief Political Correspondent David Brody when he rode with McCain to New Hampshire on the "Straight Talk Express" in 2007.

Former presidents and his colleagues who served with McCain in the House and the Senate posted tributes on social media Saturday. But none was more poignant than his wife Cindy's words.

"My heart is broken," she wrote. "I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best."

Evangelist Franklin Graham shared Megan McCain's post on Twitter, writing:



"Our deepest sympathy and prayers for the family of @SenJohnMcCain. This man gave so much for our nation and will be greatly missed."

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska who was also McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election wrote:

"Today we lost an American original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life - and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self."

