'No Need for the Presence of Aliens Like the US': Iran Claims Control of Gulf, Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping channel between Oman and Iran, is now under the control of the Islamic Republic, an Iranian general announced Monday.

"We can ensure the security of the Persian Gulf and there is no need for the presence of aliens like the US and the countries whose home is not in here," Gen. Alireza Tangsiri, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, declared.

The remarks come at a time when Tehran has threatened to take military action in the Gulf to block oil exports of other regional countries in retaliation for US sanctions.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated since US President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May.

Meanwhile, Pentagon officials hit back at the Iranian general's declaration, saying the US can go anywhere in international waters and that fleets in the Gulf protect oil shipping routes.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Monday night. "The Strait is an international waterway. The United States will continue to work with our partners to ensure freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce in international waterways."

The strait, which at its narrowest point is 21 miles wide, has shipping lanes that are 2 miles wide in each direction and is the only sea passage from many of the world's largest oil producers to the Indian Ocean.

Just over two weeks ago, Iran test-fired a ballistic missile as a brazen display of defiance, which coincided with the naval exercise.

While Pentagon officials publicly acknowledged the activity, the missile test from an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps base in Bandar-e-Jask in southeastern Iran has not been previously reported.

The launch was detected by US spy satellites.