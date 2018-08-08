'The Heavens Were Opening Up': How God Spoke in an Amazing Way at the Moment Wynter Pitts Died

Christian author, speaker, and blogger Wynter Evans Pitts died unexpectedly last month, stunning her family and many in the Christian community. She was just 38 years old.

Pitts was the founder of For Girls Like You magazine, a wife, mother of four young girls, and the niece of Dallas megachurch pastor Dr. Tony Evans.

As CBN News reported, a couple of days after Wynter's death, her husband Jonathan Pitts wrote a profound and heartfelt Instagram post: "You can never know for sure if you are young or old because you don't know when the Lord will call you home."

Jonathan said he and his family have been heartbroken by her loss but are resting in the hope of Jesus Christ.

"If Wynter's life and sudden passing teaches you anything, learn to live every day in light of that fact," he wrote. "God is a good father. He did not stop loving Wynter when she left this earth. His love only got more real to her. I find solace in that fact."

"Wynter lived a fuller life than most people live in double her 38 years. Well done, babe. Well done," he continued.

Now Jonathan has again turned to Instagram to post photos of his daughters and to share how he and his family are doing following his wife's untimely death.

A friend shared an amazing story with him that has given him peace because it included a remarkable message from God.

He wrote: "A friend of ours in Nashville felt compelled to go outside and pray at about the same time that God was calling Wynter home Tuesday night. She didn't know why but she took these two pics to the west as the sun set because she said it looked like the heavens were opening up. They were indeed and heaven received the most precious soul I've ever known. #wynter."

In another Instagram post, Jonathan shared a photo of his four daughters together, all smiling. "Camps out. Reunited and it feels so good," he wrote.

And in a third Instagram post which shows his daughters posing for a photo with some of their friends from camp, Jonathan writes: "God's provision during the hardest week of my life has been so thick with kindness and generosity. I can't even begin to summarize. But one of the greatest was @pinecovecamps receiving my girls with love and bringing smiles to their faces (swipe to see them all). God is whispering to each of their hearts this week and I can't wait to find out what He is saying to each of my little beauties. #wynter #wynterslegacy"

Users are commenting on each of Jonathan's photos, offering encouraging words.

One user identified as brxt.brat wrote: "God is the Greatest. Continue to hold on to Him & be steadfast & diligent as you seek Him daily & He will direct your paths. You are destined for nothing but greatness just continue to show yourself accountable."

And another user named desireeshaw14 writes: "The Love and trust you and your Family have in God, is so evident, that is almost tangible from the pictures !!!! I pray that God continues to give you peace and supernatural strength to continue to live life to the fullest."

