Florida College That Supported Islamist Professor Rules Against Campus Crusade for Christ, Upholds Christian Ban

Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, has reaffirmed its decision to keep the school's non-discrimination policy in place.

The move comes after Rollins declined an evangelical student chapter's application to become a registered student organization, citing non-discrimination rules.

Cru, formally known as Crusaders for Christ, applied for an application last spring but was turned down. The school based its decision on concerns the organization's values would prevent LGBT students from serving as campus leaders.

After months of appeals by Campus Crusade, Rollins College President Grant Cornwell announced the non-discrimination policy would remain unchanged.

"We will keep the current non-discrimination policy unchanged because that is the will of the campus community as expressed by the SGA, the Diversity Council, the faculty of CLA, and the sentiments of ample argument and proclamation," he said.

Cru students sent a petition to Cornwell before the decision was made, stating they "believe that any and all should be welcomed to actively participate in religious organizations, but that these organizations should rightfully be able to select leaders who align with the doctrines and practices of their particular faith tradition."

The students also stated that "the selection of leaders can only take place within the context of biblical criteria of candidacy."

Cornwell was considering altering the policy to exempt religious groups from following certain leadership selection protocols. However, he decided to uphold the policy, stating that changing it would be "flawed." Nearly 85 percent of faculty agreed with him, voting to reaffirm the policy.

The non-discrimination policy upheld reads as follows:

"It is the policy of Rollins College not to discriminate on the basis of sex, disability, race, age, religion, color, national or ethnic origin, ancestry, marital status, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical characteristics, or any other category protected by federal, state, or local law, in its educational programs, admissions policies, financial aid, employment, or other school-administered programs."

Rollins College is not new to campus controversies regarding evangelicals. In 2013, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship was removed from being an official student organization for not allowing a gay student to serve in a leadership office.

And in 2017, Areej Zufari, a former Muslim professor, devised a plan to punish a Christian student for speaking against her in class. It resulted in the student having his grade reduced and being banned from campus. President Cromwell defended the Zufari's actions calling opponents "hateful."

However, Zufari's plan was exposed by the Central Florida Post, resulting in his resignation and the student being reinstated.