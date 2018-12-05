Mueller Says Michael Flynn Gave 'Substantial Assistance' in Russia Probe, Recommends Little Jail Time

WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller is recommending little to no prison time for ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in the Russia investigation.

The move comes despite Flynn having lied to federal investigators about conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

In a memo issued Tuesday, Mueller cited the former Trump aide's cooperation and "substantial assistance" in the investigation as his reason for the recommendation.

"His early cooperation was particularly valuable because he was one of the few people with long-term and firsthand insight regarding events and issues under investigation by (Mueller's office)," prosecutors explained.

According to the heavily redacted documents, the retired Army general was interviewed 19 times and "provided firsthand information about the content and interactions between [Trump's] transition team and Russian government officials."

The memo also says Flynn is assisting the special counsel with information on another, unknown criminal investigation.

News of Flynn's cooperation comes one week after Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Moscow.

Trump dismissed Cohen's guilty plea, calling him a "weak person" who is "lying about a project that everybody knew about" in an effort to get a reduced sentence.

Meanwhile, the president has yet to comment on Flynn's cooperation in the special counsel's Russia probe.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, however, appeared to downplay the news.

"Wow big crime for a SPECIAL WHATEVER," Giuliani wrote in a text message to Politico. "Maybe a group of Angry Bitter Hillary Supporters who are justifying themselves by the goal justifies the means."

Flynn is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18.