Old Dominion QB Blake LaRussa Announces He Is Leaving Football to Enter Full-Time Ministry

Old Dominion Quarterback Blake LaRussa has announced that he will forfeit his senior year in order to attend seminary. On Wednesday, LaRussa said he intends to graduate in May before pursuing his Master’s of Divinity.

“It has been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry,” LaRussa said in a candid statement. “This fall (2019) I will be going to seminary school to start my Master’s of divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years.”

In his heartfelt remarks, LaRussa noted that he was “excited to pursue what I have always known to be my heart’s greatest desire, and that is to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ and help people find hope.”







Coach Bobby Wilder said that everyone involved with the football program was “very proud of Blake and the decision he has made for his future.”

“From the moment he walked on campus he represented our program’s ‘aim high’ philosophy,” Wilder added. “He will always be a great representative of Old Dominion University and a future leader of our country.”

LaRussa threw for 3,015 yards this season. In addition, he scored 19 touchdowns and had 10 interceptions. His season highlight came in September when, coming off the bench against Virginia Tech, he threw for 495 yards with four touchdowns, leading the Dominions to a stunning 49–35 victory.