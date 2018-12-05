Watch as Former NFL Great Shaun Alexander Prays Over Injured Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa 

A powerful moment of faith was captured on camera after one of the most promising college quarterbacks was injured over the weekend.

As Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa was being taken off of the field in Saturday's game against Georgia, he was greeted outside the locker room by Alabama alumnus and former NFL running back Shaun Alexander who paused to pray with him.

Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury during the game, undergoing immediate surgery during the fourth quarter, according to Sports Spectrum Magazine. Backup QB Jalen Hurts replaced Tagovailoa and led the Crimson Tide to a 35-28 win

The video of Alexander greeting Tagovailoa and praying with him was not captured by national television cameras covering the game. Instead, the encounter and prayer were tweeted by Kyle Burger, the sports anchor at WVTM-13 in Birmingham, Alabama.

As Tua Tagovailoa is carted off the field after the game, former #Alabama great Shaun Alexander takes a moment to pray with him. #RollTide @Tuaamann #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/5vQu7qP27C — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) December 2, 2018

Besides being known for his ability on the gridiron, Tagovailoa, a devout Christian, is also known for giving all of the glory for Alabama's National Championship to Jesus Christ, his personal Lord, and Savior. He admitted earlier in the season that he swaps Bible verses with fellow Heisman candidate Dwayne Haskins, according to Sports Spectrum Magazine.

As CBN News reported, Tagovailoa, a native of Hawaii, has also received praise for demonstrating his bold faith on and off the field.

Alexander spent nine years in the NFL, going to three Pro Bowls and Super Bowl XL. He's the only player in NFL history to score 15 or more touchdowns in five straight seasons.

"I am a Christian that loves the Lord that just happens to play football," Alexander told CBN before retiring from the game, "that happens to get to be on cool TV shows, that happens to get to be on commercials. I'm a Godly man first. I chase after God. I play football for the sole reason to give God Glory."