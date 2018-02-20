Americans Now Support Trump's Tax Overhaul in 'Dramatic' Shift

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion tax overhaul has gained a great deal of public support in the last few months, according to a new poll released by the New York Times.

The survey, conducted by SurveyMonkey, shows 51 percent of Americans now approve of the tax law, compared to just 37 percent in December, when the bill was passed. Meanwhile, just 46 percent say they disapprove.

"Public opinion is moving in the direction of this bill," the Times quoted Jon Cohen, chief research officer for SurveyMonkey. "Considering where it was, it is dramatically different."

The news comes in the wake of an aggressive campaign by Republicans touting the benefits of the new law.

Speaking in Dallas over the weekend, Vice President Mike Pence lauded Trump's tax cut, suggesting a new era of prosperity was on the horizon for America.

"Growth is back," he told those gathered at the Saturday event, hosted by America First Policies, a group created to push Trump's agenda. "Jobs are coming back. And America is back once again."

Thanks @AmericaFirstPol for hosting a great Tax Cuts to Put America First event in Dallas today. More than 4.3 million American workers have gotten a raise or bonus since the tax cuts passed. Nearly 88,000 Texans already have gotten a @POTUS Trump Bonus over the past two months! pic.twitter.com/VZUKnZ0Lln — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 17, 2018

Meanwhile, the Times points out that other recent polls have also shown similar upswings for the law – and that could be good news for Republicans in this fall's midterm elections.

"I think we are essentially seeing Republicans 'come home' on the tax plan in our data," the Times quoted Lori Weigel, a partner with Public Opinion Strategies, a GOP polling firm.

"That is certainly in part due to consistent communications about the tax plan and the news coverage of prominent companies investing in workers," she said.