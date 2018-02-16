Anti-Christian Bias: MRC Ready to Encourage Boycott of ABC Network

Should Joy Behar be fired for anti-Christian comments made on The View? Watch Gary Lane's interview to find out what MRC President Brent Bozell thinks should happen.

Brent Bozell, the President of the Media Research Center says he's still waiting for ABC and The View host, Joy Behar, to issue an apology for a remark made about Vice President Pence's Christian faith. He says if no apology is made, he's ready to encourage a boycott of ABC network programs.

On the show this week, Behar said "It's one thing to talk to Jesus... it's another thing when Jesus talks to you...That's called mental illness, if I'm not correct, hearing voices".

In an interview with Axios journalist Mike Allen, Vice President Mike Pence called the comment an insult to the vast majority of the Americans who cherish their faith.

Behar has yet to apologize, and ABC has yet to respond to a letter Bozell sent to its president, James Goldstein.

Behar did say she was just joking when she made the demeaning comment.

"It's not funny at all. Let's explain the joking, they were ridiculing," said Bozell.

The Media Research Center regularly monitors remarks made on The View and many other television programs. He said this isn't the first time Behar has made anti-Christian comments.

"This is a long history that Joy Behar has of insulting Christians...in the past she has equated Christianity to the Taliban, she has called the Alliance Defending Freedom a hate group and now she calls it a mental illness. This is bigotry of the first order," Bozell said.

Bozell told CBN News that Behar and ABC need to apologize to Pence, not just because he's Vice President of the United States, "but because he's a Christian and any Christian who is offended that way deserves an apology."

In his letter to ABC President James Goldston, Bozell warned if he doesn't issue an "unqualified apology" then MRC will do its best to encourage millions of Christians and advertisers to boycott ABC programs.