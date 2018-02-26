Franklin Graham Thanks Supporters, Says His Dad Would Want Memorial to be 'More About Jesus'

Franklin Graham thanked the thousands of people who gathered to pay their respects to famed evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at age 99.

"I just want to say 'Thank you' to the people of North Carolina for their outpouring of love and support for my father," Graham said

Billy Graham took one last journey to his boyhood home last week in a motorcade procession that attracted mourners from near and far.

"Driving from Asheville to Charlotte on Saturday is something I'll never forget. Every overpass, every interchange, hundreds and in some places, thousands of people. And I am just so grateful for the support and I want to thank you all," Franklin Graham said.

A public viewing at the Billy Graham Library also attracted crowds, including former president George Bush.

"President Bush came today with Laura and that was a great honor," Franklin Graham noted.

While the Graham family is grateful for the outpouring of love they have received, Franklin said his father wanted it all to be about Jesus.

"He would say this is too much about Billy Graham. He wouldn't be happy. He would want it to be more about the Lord Jesus Christ," he said.