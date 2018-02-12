US Media Prefers Dynasty of Dictators to Trump Family

After the games, will the rare show of unity between North and South Korea continue? How should the United States respond? Watch Gary Lane's interview with CFR Korea expert Scott Snyder for some insights.

North and South Koreans marched together under one flag during the opening ceremonies of the 23rd Olympic Winter Games. And in another show of unity, North Korea Dictator Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong dined at the Presidential palace with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

CNN claimed Un's sister was "stealing the show" at the games and even praised her in an article and tweet:

"If 'diplomatic dance' were an event at the Winter Olympics, Kim Jong Un's younger sister would be favored to win gold. With a smile, a handshake and a warm message in South Korea's presidential guest book, Kim Yo Jong has struck a chord with the public just one day into the PyeongChang Games," CNN reported.

Only two sentences in the story mentioned that Kim Jong Un rules North Korea with an "iron fist" and operates "Nazi-style prison camps."

As expected, CNN overlooked Pyongyang's abysmal human rights record and failed to mention that North Korea repeatedly ranks at the top of the annual list of the world's worst persecutors of Christians.

The regime has imprisoned, tortured and executed thousands of its citizens, including many secret Christians discovered possessing Bibles.

But CNN apparently felt Kim Yo Jong was worthy of praise while her brother released his wrath on North Koreans for simply professing loyalty to a faith other than Juche, the god-like worship of the Kim family.

Some members of the mainstream media embraced the kinder, gentler image advanced by North Korea's propaganda machine.

The Washington Post even called Kim Yo Jong the "Ivanka Trump of North Korea."

Post Tokyo Bureau Chief Ann Fifield reported about Yo Jong's "barely-there makeup and her lack of bling." She called her a "first sister that had none of the hallmarks of power and wealth that Koreans south of the divide have come to expect."

The Post treated Kim Yo Jong better than Ivanka Trump. Just last December, the newspaper talked about "The Trump Family Swamp" and reported that Ivanka was showing off her "cluelessness."

Why the harsh criticism of the Trump family and not the family of a brutal Asian dictator? Is it because the Trump family is worth billions of dollars?

That can't be it. Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos is worth more than $80 billion and Kim Jong Un's family is worth at least $5 billion. No criticism there.

Do they hate the Trumps that much? Whatever happened to objective reporting?

More worrisome than the glowing media mentions of the Kim family during the Olympics is what may follow after the Olympics. Has the media set a precedent for favorable reporting of Un as he advances his dream of creating a powerful nuclear missile arsenal north of the DMZ?

Might the same media that praises the "Ivanka Trump of North Korea" openly oppose US efforts to prevent Pyongyang from developing ICBM's that could destroy American cities?

Let's not fall for the propaganda. Pray we choose a more enlightened path.

"Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter."

--Isaiah 5:20