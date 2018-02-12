South Korean Skier Gim Sohui Believes in the Power of Prayer

A South Korean star in alpine skiing, Gim Sohui (pronounced Kim So-hee) knows the dangers involved in the sport. So, every time before she straps on her skis, she prays.

In an interview with the Kukmin Daily newspaper, Sohui said prayer is helpful in making her mind peaceful ahead of the games.

"I was a 6th grader in elementary school when I first entered an international competition," she told the newspaper. "For the 40 days before the competition, I went to early morning prayers. My mind became very peaceful, and I became brave. Since then, I always pray before games."

Sohui was a member of the South Korea team during the Winter Games held Sochi, Russia in 2014, but she could not finish the slalom event because of a concussion.

Now she's back to compete in front of her fans in her home country.

Sohui has spent two-thirds of her life skiing, taking up the sport at age 7. Her grandmother, Rev. Jang Jin-seon, who was a ski tutor at Yongpyong Ski Resort in the Republic of Korea, urged her to take up the sport.

Rev. Jang planted the Olympic Full Gospel Church in Pyeongchang in 2009. She said it's her mission to spread the Gospel to her ski students.

Jang thinks her granddaughter's best asset is God and her God-given talent.

Sohui's does not dream of Olympic skiing glory. Instead, she told the Kukmin Daily she has other ambitions in life.

"I hope to build up my career step by step so that someday I can challenge myself to become a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and tour around the world to spread the Gospel through sports," she explained.