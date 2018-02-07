Trump, Wentz Among Speakers at National Prayer Breakfast Beginning @ 8:00 a.m. EST

People from around the world are gathering in Washington, DC Thursday for the 66th annual National Prayer Breakfast.

More than 3,500 hundred attendees will gather at the Washington Hilton for the tradition. Among them, President Donald Trump and members of Congress.

President Trump will speak at 8:00 a.m. EST. Every president since Dwight Eisenhower has spoken at the morning breakfast.

It was also announced Tuesday that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be the keynote speaker at the 66th National Prayer Breakfast dinner. Wentz will replace Vice President Mike Pence, who will be in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the Olympic opening ceremonies.

The breakfast is organized by the Fellowship Foundation, a nonprofit religious organization designed to bring together political, religious and business leaders.

The National Prayer Breakfast is actually an all-day series of meetings and luncheons designed to build relationships.

The main event, the morning breakfast, which typically has two speakers, including the president and a mystery guest. Previous speakers include Mother Teresa, Bono and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The breakfast was started in 1953 when the members of Congress invited President Eisenhower to join them for a fellowship breakfast "in the spirit of Jesus". The breakfast has continued each year, hosted and directed by members of the prayer groups in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.