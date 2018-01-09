North Korea's Talks About More Than Winter Olympics

Watch Gary Lane's Where in the World interview with author Steven W. Mosher to find out what Kim Jong Un is really hoping to accomplish by holding talks with South Korea.

Talks today between North and South Korea at the Demilitarized Zone ended with an agreement allowing North Korean athletes to compete in the upcoming Winter Olympic games in South Korea.

South Korea assured the North Korean delegation that its sanctions against Pyongyang would be suspended temporarily so that could happen.

In return, North Korean negotiators assured the South that its missile are not targeting South Korea—only the United States.

Both sides are hoping today's talks might eventually lead to further negotiations addressing the broader concern of Korean Peninsula security.

Steven W. Mosher is the author of a new book about China called, Bully of Asia.

He said today's talks at the DMZ are part of a long practice the Chinese describe as 'talk talk, fight fight.'

'As the pressure increases on North Korea, North Korea is trying to buy a little time by entering negotiations with South Korea.'

Mosher said South Korean President Moon was happy to ratchet down tensions on the Korean peninsula and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was happy to use Moon for that purpose.

'This is really not about the Winter Olympics, it's about buying Kim Jong Un more time to assemble more rockets and assemble more nuclear weapons.'

Appearing on The Global Lane's Where in The World segment, Mosher said North Korea has been playing this game for 30-years. He said 'Little Rocket Man' Un is simply following in the footsteps of his father.

"His father- Kim Jong Il for years was able to extort money from the Clinton administration in the late 90's on the promise of doing what? On the promise of his giving up his nuclear program, on the promise of giving up his missile program."

Mosher said the same was done during the Bush administration. Kim took billions of dollars from the United States and other countries while at the same time he continued to build up and develop both programs.