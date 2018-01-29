Professor to Pro-Lifers: 'Sit Down and Shut Up!'

Watch to hear comments from Campus Reform's Hannah Scherlacher on who else is empowering women with actions instead of words.

Earlier this month, when tens of thousands of pro-life Americans participated in the Washington, D.C., March for Life gathering, one leftist professor responded with some controversial tweets.

Professor Jennifer Begeal of The New School of New York City told pro-lifers if they don't support gun control they should just "sit down and shut up."

She went on to tweet, "If you support March for Life and support the rapist, cheater, and liar in the White House, please sit down and shut up...If you support March for Life, but don't support a woman's right to choose, please sit down and shut up."

Hannah Scherlacher, program manager and opinion writer for Campus Reform, suggests it's another example of the growing intolerance of pro-life views on American college campuses.

"This professor is essentially saying if you don't think exactly the same way as I do, then sit down and shut up--you are unworthy of being part of the conversation..." Scherlacher explained.

And when she thinks of empowered women, who does Scherlacher think of instead of feminist professors?

"I think of women who attended the March for Life who march on behalf of the voiceless and the vulnerable. What I don't think about are those who claim to champion the rights of all women except for those who are pro-life or conservative," she said.