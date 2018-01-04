US & South Korea Will Delay Joint Military Exercises During Olympics

CBN News has uncovered South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Thursday to delay their countries' regular joint military exercises during the Winter Olympic Games next month.

South Korea's presidential office said the agreement came in a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"I believe it would greatly help ensure the success of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games if you could express an intention to delay joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises during the Olympics in case the North does not make any more provocations," Moon was quoted as telling Trump.

In an emailed press release, the White House confirmed the leaders agreed to "de-conflict the Olympics and our military exercises so that United States and Republic of Korea forces can focus on ensuring the security of the Games."

Some media outlets are reporting the Pentagon was unaware of any plans to delay military exercises and are referring all questions to the White House.

However, Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesperson, told CBN News, "We will support the best decision for the U.S. ROK alliance."

North Korea had remained silent until Kim Jong Un delivered a New Year's message stating he's willing to send North Korean athletes to the Winter Olympic Games to be held in South Korea next month.

He also wants inter-Korean talks to arrange the proposed trip.