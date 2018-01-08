VP Mike Pence to Visit Egypt, Jordan and Israel Later This Month

In his first trip to the Middle East as vice president, Mike Pence is scheduled to visit several countries and leaders in the region later this month.

After his trip in December was postponed because of a Senate vote on Trump's tax overhaul, the White House announced Monday that Pence will travel to Egypt, Jordan, and Israel.

The White House said Pence will travel to the region Jan. 19-23, starting with a meeting in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Pence will also confer with King Abdullah II of Jordan and then hold two days of meetings and events in Israel.

Pence's itinerary in Israel includes meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, an address to the Knesset and visits to the Western Wall and the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. The White House said Pence will address the need to combat terrorism and help persecuted religious minorities.

"The Vice President is traveling to the Middle East to reaffirm our commitment to work with the United States' allies in the region to defeat radicalism that threatens future generations," said Alyssa Farah, Press Secretary for the Vice President. "The Vice President is looking forward to meeting with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Israel to discuss ways to work together to fight terrorism and improve our national security."

According to the White House, additional details about the Vice President's trip will be announced later.

Pence is not expected to meet with the Palestinians. Before Trump's announcement of the US recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had planned to meet with Pence in the biblical town of Bethlehem but pulled out of the meeting in protest.