Chick-fil-A Is Testing a Service That Would Let You Eat Their Food on Sunday

Chick-fil-A never ceases to amaze with their consistently delicious sandwiches and first-rate customer service. But now they are taking things to an entirely new level – they’re working on a new service that will bring its chicken right into your kitchen.

With the advent of meal kit companies like Blue Apron and Home Chef, America’s favorite fast-food restaurant wants to get in on the action.

Starting in late August, Chick-fil-A will become the first quick-service eatery to compete in the meal kit market with a new product called Mealtime Kits, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Customers at 150 participating restaurants in and around Atlanta will be able to order the kits at the drive-thru, at the counter, and via the Chick-fil-A app.

Here are the options, which will be on rotation from August 27 until Nov. 17:

Chicken Parmesan

Pan-roasted chicken

Chicken enchiladas

Dijon chicken

Chicken flatbread

The Mealtime Kits, which will cost $15.89, serve two and require no additional ingredients, apart from cooking oil.

“We designed our offering so our guests don’t have to order ahead, subscribe to a service, or make an extra stop at the grocery store,” Michael Patrick, an innovation program lead for the Atlanta-based chain, said in a statement.

Each kit, packaged in entirely recyclable, compostable boxes that don’t include plastic bags or insulated foam, is marked with a “use-by” date and can be preserved for seven days.

The recipes were developed by chef Stuart Tracy, who joined Chick-fil-A last fall after leaving his post at a fine dining restaurant in Atlanta.

“I feel like I work at Google,” Tracy told the Journal-Constitution of working at Chick-fil-A.

Patrick described the Mealtime Kits as “one of the most innovative product launches” in Chick-fil-A’s 72-year history. The trial run will mark the brand’s largest test in the Atlanta market.