Sen. McCaskill Targeted by Russian Hackers: 'It's Outrageous They Think They Can Get Away With This'

Russian hackers trying to influence the 2018 midterm elections made an unsuccessful attempt to breach the computer of Missouri Democratic Sen. .

In a statement sent to CBN News, McCaskill said she "will not be intimidated" by the hacking attempt, which occurred around August 2017.

She went on to state, "Russia continues to engage in cyberwarfare against our democracy. I will continue to speak out and press to hold them accountable. While this attack was not successful, it is outrageous that they think they can get away with this. I will not be intimidated. I've said it before and I will say it again: (Vladimir) Putin is a thug and a bully."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is holding a National Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss election security.

The move comes after a recent statement by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats that the "warning lights are blinking red again" regarding future Russian cyberattacks and that "the digital infrastructure that serves this country is literally under attack."

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen also said last week at the Aspen Security Forum that it would be "foolish" to think Russia is not trying to influence the 2018 elections.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the Department of Justice is moving to keep the public more aware of any disinformation campaigns through its Cyber-Digital Task Force.

"Exposing schemes to the public is an important way to neutralize them," the deputy attorney general said. "The American people have a right to know if foreign governments are targeting them with propaganda."

Rosenstein vowed that aggressive prosecution, even of those in countries that don't extradite their citizens, will continue.

McCaskell is one of this fall's most vulnerable Democrats in this upcoming midterm election.

President Trump has aggressively supported Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley in his campaign to unseat the incumbent Democrat.