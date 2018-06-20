A Patriotic Moment: Video Goes Viral of Good Samaritan Re-Positioning Desecrated US Flag 

Earlier this month a patriotic couple was spotted on a surveillance camera picking up a desecrated US flag and folding it in the proper fashion.

The couple has now been identified as Kees Anderson and Nikki Thompson. Anderson and Thompson were walking in Mobile, Alabama, when a man dressed as a pirate grabbed a flag from its pole in the wee hours of the morning. He then proceeded to stomp on it.

A few moments later the unsuspecting couple came strolling along only to find the flag lying on the ground -- and in an act of kindness they picked it up, folded it and left it on a doorstep.

The good Samaritan, 24-year-old Anderson, works in the US Coast Guard and says of the flag, "It means a lot to me."

Anderson says he was out with his 25-year-old friend Thompson when they came across the crumpled flag.

Thompson, a coach at a local CrossFit gym, told WALA it was "flag fate."

She says that night she told Anderson, "You were born for a moment like this. Let's fold it up."

Thompson says when she saw the flag on the ground she felt like "it was such a small thing" to pick it up and show respect. "A simple act of kindness," she said.

But for Anderson, it was much more.

He told WALA that the flag "is a symbol of what our country stands for and what these people have literally sacrificed their lives for and done heroic things for – all in the name of that flag... and it's pretty important to me that you show respect."

Now, that patriotic moment caught on camera is touching the hearts of many on social media.