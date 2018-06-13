Dinesh D'Souza's 'Death of a Nation' Movie to Appear in Theaters Aug. 3

Conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who was pardoned by President Trump last month after pleading guilty to campaign finance fraud, tweeted the official movie poster of his new documentary movie on Tuesday.

"JUST RELEASED: This is the official movie poster for my new film, Death of a Nation, due in theaters nationwide August 3," D'Souza wrote.

JUST RELEASED: This is the official movie poster for my new film, "Death of a Nation," due in theaters nationwide August 3. LEARN MORE https://t.co/ZzXeyOdCXH FOLLOW @doanfilm pic.twitter.com/WQJu08gxp0 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 13, 2018

According to the movie's website, the documentary will draw parallels between Abraham Lincoln's presidency and the presidency of Donald Trump.

"Democrats in 1860," according to the website, "fanatically refused to accept the result of a free election. That year, their target was Lincoln. They smeared him. They went to war to defeat him. In the end, they assassinated him."

Now "the target of the Democrats is President Trump", the website reads. "The Left calls them racists, white supremacists, and fascists. These charges are used to justify driving Trump from office and discrediting the right 'by any means necessary.'"

"Death of a Nation draws a provocative analogy between Lincoln and Trump," D'Souza told The Hollywood Reporter. "Not that they're the same people, but that they've fallen into the same situation. Not since 1865 have Democrats so dramatically refused to accept the outcome of a presidential election."

D'Souza admits the timing of his pardon and the image the poster portrays of the current president as Lincoln-esque, might make one wonder if the presidential pardon was one hand washing another.

"We've been working on the film for more than a year and commissioned the artwork two months ago. Trump had no inkling of the art or the theme of the movie when he pardoned me," D'Souza told THR.

CBN News reported the filmmaker, author and speaker was sentenced in September 2014 in federal court in New York to five years of probation after he admitted making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate candidate in New York. Eight months of the first year was to be served in a community confinement center.

He was also sentenced to an eight-hour day of community service every week of the five-year term, weekly counseling, and was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine along with a $100 special assessment.

His defenders, including liberal attorney Alan Dershowitz, said the punishment did not fit the crime and the president agreed.

According to THR, the movie was shot in the Czech Republic and Germany, including scenes in Courtroom 600 at the Palace of Justice, where the Nuremberg Trials took place.

Academy award winning producer Gerald R. Molen serves as the producer of the film. His previous credits include Schindler's List and Jurassic Park.

Death of a Nation also explores the roots of fascism and racism.

"The left has been playing these cards against conservatives for a decade. We explore if the fascist-racist tail should be pinned on the Republican elephant or the Democrat donkey," D'Souza told THR.

D'Souza is the executive producer of the documentary films 2016: Obama's America, America: Imagine The World Without Her and Hillary's America.

Born in Mumbai, India, D'Souza moved to the United States to attend school on a Rotary Scholarship, and, following graduation from Dartmouth University, he went on to work in the Reagan White House as a policy analyst. He has also served as a John M. Olin Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and Robert and Karen Rishwain Fellow at Stanford University.

You can follow "Death of a Nation" on the movie's Facebook page.

A trailer for the movie will be released on Youtube sometime this summer.

According to THR, the movie will be released in 1,000 theaters across the country on Aug. 3.