FAITH NATION: Trump Says He Would 'Certainly' Invite North Korea's Kim to US - On One Condition

WASHINGTON – Speaking at a joint presser Thursday with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Donald Trump said he would "certainly" welcome a visit from North Korea's Kim Jong Un should next week's historic summit prove fruitful.

"I hope the upcoming meeting in Singapore represents the beginning of a bright new future for North Korea and, indeed, a bright new future for the world," the president said.

Trump's words follow a meeting with Abe, the second between the leaders in just two months. The men reportedly discussed the upcoming summit with Kim, which is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

It was Abe who requested Thursday's consultation in hopes of addressing his country's concerns about the summit – namely the issue of Japanese abductees held in North Korea.

At Thursday's joint news conference, the Japanese leader told reporters that Trump appreciates the gravity of the matter, adding that the US commander-in-chief is "one of the leaders who understands the issue the most, the greatest."



Abe also wanted to ensure the nuke negotiations don't harm Japan's interests.

Earlier in the day, Trump, who said he's "very well prepared," insisted the outcome of the summit largely depends on "attitude... willingness to get things done."

"I think I've been prepared for this summit for a long time, as has the other side," he said. "I think they've been preparing for a long time also. So this isn't a question of preparation, it's a question of whether or not people want it to happen."

While hopeful about the summit, Trump told reporters he's "totally prepared to walk" should negotiations go south.

"All I can say is I am totally prepared to walk away," Trump said. "I did it once before. You have to be able to walk away."

