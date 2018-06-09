Displaying 30+ Stories
This Week: Heartbreak in Guatemala, Supreme Court Sides with CO Baker

06-09-2018
Steve Warren
CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, a missionary to Guatemala tells stories of heartbreak in the ashes of a volcano's eruption and a major court ruling for a Colorado Cake baker.

Find out how kites are raining terror in Israel. 

And could you be healthier and happier if you shut off your phone? 

Plus, Kevin Durant talks respect and more.

Join CBN News anchor Mark Martin for this edition of CBN News Showcase.  Just click the player above.

