This Week: Trump Prepares to Announce Replacement to Supreme Court, Iranians Protest and Prince William's Visit to Israel

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement from the US Supreme Court. And now both Republicans and Democrats are preparing for what could be the biggest political fight of the year as President Trump prepares to name Kennedy's replacement on the high court.

The Supreme Court handed pro-lifers a major victory ruling that a California law forcing crisis pregnancy centers to inform patients about abortion as an option violates the constitution.

Another big decision handed down by the nation's high court gave a big victory to the Trump administration. The court ruled in favor of the "extreme vetting" immigration policy - better known as a "travel ban" for some Muslim nations.

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte's statement calling "God stupid for allowing sin to destroy creation" offended and outraged many Christians worldwide. Find out how church leaders are expecting God will bring something good out of the controversy.

And for several days this week, thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran to demonstrate against their government, protesting deteriorating economic conditions. Discover how Israel is using social media to support the people.

Plus, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, made history this week as the first British royal to ever visit Israel and the Palestinian areas.

Join CBN News anchors Mark Martin and Charlene Israel for the CBN News Showcase. Click the player above.

