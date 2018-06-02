Watch Israel's 70th Birthday Block Party Live from New York's Times Square Sunday Night

Israel is celebrating its 70th birthday and you're invited to a big block party in New York City's Times Square Sunday night.

The event sponsored by the Consulate General of Israel in New York and the Ministry of Culture and Sport will feature singer Shiri Maimon and DJ Omri Anghel.

The party will begin as Times Square's famous billboards transform into a homage to Israel's heritage of innovation and its miraculous first seven decades.

Many celebrities including Mayim Bialik, (CBS-TV's The Big Bang Theory) will be featured on the famous Times Square screens and will share their enthusiasm for the country

The whole Square area will transform into a giant Israeli block party for New Yorkers, Israelis, and international tourists alike to celebrate together, according to a press release.

If you can't be there in person, you can attend virtually. CBN News will be streaming the event on CBNNews.com and on the CBN News Facebook page beginning at 8:00 pm Eastern time Sunday.

Join the conversation by following the event using the hashtag #Israel70TimesSquare.