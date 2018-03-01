4 Things to Know About the AR-15

School safety and responsible gun ownership are important discussions to be had. However, without proper facts the conversation will not advance in a productive manner. In regards to the discussion surrounding AR-15 rifles, here are some clarifying details about the often misrepresented firearm:

1.) The AR-15 is not an automatic weapon.

The AR-15 shoots in semi-automatic mode only. This means that the firearm will fire only one bullet per trigger squeeze. The vast majority of firearms on the market possess this exact characteristic. In contrast, automatic firearms will rapidly release continual fire as long as the trigger is held down.

2.) AR does not stand for "assault rifle."

The "AR" in AR-15 does not stand for assault rifle or automatic rifle. The AR is an abbreviation for ArmaLite, the firearm's original manufacturer. The definition of "assault rifle" is trending within the court of public opinion. But the fact is if we identify semi-automatic rifles as "assault rifles," then we will clean the majority of rifles off the market.

It's worth noting that a rifle takes two hands to handle properly, while a handgun can easily be operated with one hand efficiently. It is also worth noting that with regards to lethal assault, the deadliest school shooting in US history (Virginia Tech '07) was carried out with one assailant using handguns.

3.) The AR-15 might not be the best home defense weapon.

Home defense is a non-negotiable. We all want to feel safe in our own homes. But there are a few things to consider when selecting your weapon of choice. Given the close quarters of the common house, you want a firearm that is both compact and easily maneuverable. The AR-15 is a tactical firearm that fits well with close-quarter defense, especially if equipped with a collapsible butt-stock.

However, you also want to consider the capabilities of the ammunition. The AR-15 fires a .223 caliber round. While this is essentially the same diameter of the tame .22 caliber round, the .223 round is heavier, pointed, and has much more powder behind its ignition. The .223 round also fires at about twice the speed as a .22 (approx. 3000 fps vs. approx. 1500 fps). That said, while it will inflict sufficient impact on your adversary, it also poses the risk of going through walls and injuring others in or outside your house.

4.) The AR-15 is not a weapon of war.

The AR-15 is a "civilian model" of the military standard-issue M4 rifle, which also isn't automatic. The M4, which is a contemporary of the M16, has semi-automatic capabilities and one advanced mode, "burst," which fires three bullets per trigger squeeze. Military weaponry advances upward from the M4, putting the M4 in the lightest category of the military's arsenal.

The AR-15, being less capable than the military's lightest rifle, should not be referred to as a weapon of war. The AR-15 does have an appearance of a weapon of war, but appearance is no indication of the destructive power, or lack thereof, of a firearm. Painting a squirt gun black and removing the orange cap does not suddenly make it a real gun.