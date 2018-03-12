A 10-Year-Old Drag Queen and Hollywood's Pedophile Hypocrisy

COMMENTARY

Despite the #MeToo movement, Hollywood is taking its debauchery and debasement of American culture to a new level.

The entertainment industry is a primary influencer of American culture and psychiatrists say children often mimic what they hear and see on television and in movies.

I was astonished recently when I saw an online video of Desmond, a 10-year old drag queen:

In the video, Desmond is seen putting on makeup and says, "I put on some lip balm and that's when it began. You can do whatever you want with it, no matter what. Even if it looks like a disaster, just go out with it and it'll look fabulous."

Posing and showing off his Wonder Woman t-shirt, the 10-year old says, "This look is a deconstructed Wonder Woman look."

Desmond said he was first exposed to dressing up in drag when he saw a Ru Paul performance on TV.

To Desmond's parents, I say this: Your son seems like a wonderful child, a good kid.

But really? A drag queen at age 10? A 10-year-old doesn't have a mature understanding of sex—he's a child!

Most parents would encourage their children to be doctors, lawyers, teachers, engineers—once they become adults.

But a 10-year-old drag queen? Why?

Be careful. Whether it's LGBT fashion shows or the entertainment industry, there are plenty of predators out there ready to harm children.



Just ask former child actor Corey Feldman who said the casting couch even applies to children in Hollywood.

"I can tell you that the number one problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be pedophilia. That's the biggest problem for children in this industry," he said.

And while Hollywood obsesses over gun control and the #MeToo movement, it's doing little to protect child actors and the American public from sexual predators and pedophiles. Actually, Hollywood is doing the opposite.



At the Academy Award ceremonies this year, an Oscar was awarded to the film, "Call Me By Your Name."

It received the award for best-adapted screenplay.



The movie is about an affair between a 17-year-old named Elio and a 24-year-old man, Oliver.

It is described as "an exploration of desire and power of impulses toward one another," and the director said the story was about two 'boys' who grow in the film.

Boys? Really? You mean a 17-year-old minor, a child, and a 24-year-old man, an adult?

Did you know that approximately 60,000 children are sexually abused in the United States each year?

Those are the ones we know about. How many more go unreported?

One in four girls and one in six boys will be abused before they turn 18. So, why did Hollywood honor that film this year and why in 2003 did it honor a known pedophile—director Roman Polanski?

When he was given an award by the film industry 15-years ago, the crowd erupted in a round of lengthy applause and cheers.

Polanski was arrested in 1977 after drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl and he pled guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor, but Hollywood awarded him an Oscar for best director.



So, why did the academy even allow him to be nominated knowing that he was a rapist and pedophile? What message did that send to the world?



Despite honoring a child rapist with an Oscar and awarding one to a film about the sexual seduction of a minor, Hollywood still wonders why the Oscar ratings this year reached an all-time low.It's not just because of the in-your-face, political positions that television viewers are forced to endure, but it's also because of the hypocrisy that we see in a time of #MeToo.



Hollywood: it's time to stop the hypocrisy. Either you believe in protecting children, or you don't. If you do, start acting like it.

As you raise your fist and shout words of support for women abused on the casting couch, don't forget our children and grandchildren and what is being poured into their minds on the screens and the messages you send by your actions.



And here's a warning to heed from the Bible:

In Matthew 18:6 Jesus said:

"If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea."



I don't know about you, but at the end of the day, I'm just glad just to take my tie off my neck. I wouldn't want a millstone placed around it or even worse, would you?



Folks, let's not just protect our kids from shootings in schools, let's also protect them from pedophiles and sexual exploitation—in words and in deeds.

