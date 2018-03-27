Christian Rapper Bizzle Teams Up With NBA Star Steph Curry for "Warriors Anthem"

Christian Rap Artist known as Bizzle is working on new music, and this time he's collaborating with a group of special guests.

The rapper is making an anthem for the Golden State Warriors, and the music video features a group of the team's players including NBA star Stephen Curry, who has always been open about his faith.

Bizzle first announced the collaboration in a Instagram post in February posing for a photo with Curry and captioned, "Something special coming soon."

According to Sports Spectrum , Curry has been a fan of Christian hip-hop music since he was in high school.

He told the Wade-O Radio Show that listening to Christian artists helps him perform better during games, but also keeps him grounded in his faith off the court.

"When I step on the floor, people should know who I represent and who I believe in," Curry said. "I've been blessed with talent to play sports at a high level. Each time, it's in His name I go out there to perform and compete and use His gifts in the right way. So it's good for me to keep that present in my mind, what my true purpose is. And these great artists I get to listen to help me get in that zone where I can focus on the task at hand as well as keep what really matters to me ever present in my heart."

Bizzle's new song is titled, "Winning," and will be the team's theme song during the NBA playoffs next month.

The label, Rizen Shine Media, has been posting videos and pictures on their Instagram, teasing the song and showing behind the scenes footage of the shoot in Oakland, California.