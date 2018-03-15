College Student Denied Free Speech Offered Free Tuition

What should parents and students do if their free speech rights are denied at a college or university? Watch Gary Lane's interview with OWU's Dr. Everett Piper to find out.

A college student kicked out of class for saying there are only two genders has been offered a full scholarship to Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

School President Everett Piper told CBN News that OWU is an institution "where we still teach biology and where we still teach Christian orthodoxy." He added that the school is "offering to wave this young man's tuition if he wants to finish his degree here."

Professor Alison Downie kicked senior Luke Ingle from a Christianity class at Indiana University Pennsylvania because he challenged her beliefs on biology and the gender wage gap.

She reportedly referred him to the IUP Academic Integrity Board. Ingle said the university has denied him the right to free speech.

Dr. Piper explained that because Ingle is a major in religious studies, he must receive credit for the required Christianity 481: Self, Sin, and Salvation class if he is to graduate. He welcomed Ingle to complete his degree at the OWU campus in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

"I'm embarrassed by my industry," said Piper. "I think it's time for the industry of higher education to admit that we are making ourselves to look the fool. This is just foolish for us to deny biological facts. This is foolish for us to elevate feelings over what is a scientific, factual issue."

Piper said he's communicated with Ingle via Twitter and expects to discuss the tuition waiver with him later today.

