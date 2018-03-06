Duck Commander Phil Robertson on the Difference Between Boys and Girls

Phil Roberson, the outspoken "Duck Commander," now uses social media to speak his mind, dispensing both wit, wisdom and common sense.

Robertson recently posted a video on his Facebook page, where he talks about the differences between male and female, including why men have beards.

"Hair. You say, females? No hair on your face. Peach fuzz. And they pull that out. They don't like that," he explained.

"But men have this, male, this characteristic of a male. There's a difference. Just look," Robertson exclaims. "Females don't have hair like this coming out of their face. At least, most of 'em.

"You girls got something like that hanging off of you? What would you do with it?" Robertson asks as he strokes his long gray beard. "You wouldn't look like much that's for sure."

"So, so you do this. That's protection. No chapped lips ever," he noted. "No cold sores. Your face is warm. Your neck is warm. "Pancakes? You'll taste 'em for a week."

In another recent Facebook video post, Robertson displays a military-style rifle while he sits in a lounge chair beside the weapon with his Bible resting on the arm of the chair.

"So I have here an earthly weapon. It's a firearm. I would never want to use that against another man," he said.

"This is another weapon," Robertson says as he picks up a well-worn Bible and holds it up for the camera to see. "It's called a sword. The sword of the Spirit."

"You want to stop murder worldwide?" he asks. "You're focusing on the wrong weapon."

"This will stop human beings from murdering one another," Robertson said.

So far, the "Duck Commander's" Facebook post has been viewed by almost 26.5 million users.

Although he's been gone from reality series television for almost a year, Robertson can be seen on his new internet series "Into The Woods with Phil."

When he's not in front of the camera or in a duck blind, Robertson serves as an elder at the White's Ferry Road Church of Christ in West Monroe, La.

