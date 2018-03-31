'God's Love Redeems the World': President Trump Delivers Easter and Passover Greetings

President Donald Trump released a short video greeting for both Christians and Jews during the holiday weekend. He quoted Isaiah 60:2-3 to remind Americans that God is the everlasting light.

"My fellow Americans, at this holy time of the year families across our nation gather in homes, churches, and synagogues to light candles and to praise God.

During the sacred holiday of Passover, Jewish families around the world give thanks to God for liberating the Jewish people from bondage in Egypt and for delivering them to the Promised Land of Israel.

For Christians, we remember the suffering and death of God's only Son and his glorious resurrection on the third day. On Easter Sunday, we proclaim with joy...Christ is Risen!

Both of these sacred celebrations remind us that God's love redeems the world. Almost 3,000 years ago, the prophet Isaiah wrote, 'Darkness covers the earth, but the Lord rises upon you and his Glory appears over you. For the Lord will be your everlasting light.'

In America, we look to the light of God to guide our steps. We trust in the power of the Almighty for wisdom and strength. And we praise our Heavenly Father for the blessings of freedom and the gift of eternal life.

Happy Passover. Happy Easter. Thank you. God bless you and God bless America."