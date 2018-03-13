Hillary Clinton's Shocking Rant: This Is How Much She Despises Americans in the Heartland

During her recent trip to India, Hillary Clinton told an Indian audience in Mumbai the reasons she lost the 2016 election. She said that Donald Trump's voters "hated black people getting rights and women getting jobs." She claimed that she won the successful parts of the country and that Trump won the "backwards" areas.

"I won the places that represent two-thirds of America's gross domestic product," Clinton said. "So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, 'Make America Great Again,' was looking backwards."

She also claimed that white women were pressured by their husbands to vote for Donald Trump and didn't vote the way they wanted to.

"We do not do well with white men and we don't do well with married, white women," Clinton told the Indian audience. "And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever believes you should."

Ironically, she claimed Trump's message to voters was: "You know, you didn't like black people getting rights, you don't like women, you know, getting jobs. You don't want, you know, to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are."

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson wrote on his website, The Resurgent, despite Clinton's claims that Trump or his voters wouldn't want Indian-Americans succeeding, it was Trump who appointed Nikki Haley, an India-American as UN Ambassador, and it was Republican voters in South Carolina and Louisiana who elected Indian-Americans Nikki Haley and Bobby Jindal as governors respectively.

Erickson also wrote, "Well, she was finally willing to admit it. Speaking out of the country in India, Hillary Clinton let loose with a diatribe against the American Heartland."

He also said, 'Her remarks dripped with contempt for Americans."

Democratic Backlash

According to FOX News, even some Democrats, including Clinton's former 2008 campaign manager Patty Solis Doyle criticized her speech, "I love HC, but I'm tired of hearing who/what she blames 4 loss. Want to hear how D's can win in 2018, 2020 & beyond. Time to move on," Doyle tweeted.

And Rep. Joe Crowley, D-NY told "Morning Joe's" Joe Scarborough, "I think the focus really now for the DNC has to be not about what happened in the last election but about the national election now, and that's in individual congressional districts, it's hand-to-hand combat."