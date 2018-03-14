Just Days Before Retirement: Watchdog Group Recommends Firing Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

CBN News has learned the days could be numbered for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe was set to officially retire on March 18, but according to sources inside the FBI, he could be fired just days before his scheduled retirement and lose his pension after serving more than 20 years at the bureau.

CBN News reported McCabe stepped down in January and has been on leave.

Sources tell CBN News, the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility has recommended McCabe be fired and now the decision is up to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The FBI watchdog group was looking into claims McCabe misled investigators about his decision to authorize FBI officials to speak to the media about the Clinton Foundation investigation.

CBN News contacted Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Igur Flores who said in a statement, "The Department follows a prescribed process by which an employee may be terminated. That process includes recommendations from career employees and no termination decision is final until the conclusion of that process. We have no personnel announcements at this time."

CBN News will continue to follow the latest developments on this story.