Silent March in Paris to Honor Slain Holocaust Survivor 

French leaders are calling for Parisians to join them in a silent march Wednesday to protest the murder of a Holocaust survivor.

Mirelle Knoll, 85, was stabbed to death in her apartment, which was set on fire. As CBN News reported, she had been stabbed 11 times and the fire ignited intentionally to cover up the crime.

According to the Times of Israel, police arrested two suspects in the murder. One man was Knoll's neighbor and another was a homeless man.

Prosecutors believe their motive was to kill her, rob her and set the apartment on fire because she was a Jew.

During World War II, Knoll escaped the rounding up of Parisian Jews by the Nazis, fleeing to Portugal with her mother. She returned to France after the war.

French Jews worry this latest incident is part of a recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks against them.

Arutz Sheva reported French Member of Parliament Meyer Habib said he had no doubt it was an anti-Jewish hate crime.

"Mireille also fell victim to the hatred of Jews, which is increasingly seen in the suburbs, against the backdrop of Islamic radicalization, hatred of Israel but also hatred of France," he said.

The Anti-Defamation League is also calling for justice in Knoll's murder.

"Once again, an innocent person has been brutally murdered in France for no other apparent reason than the fact that she was Jewish and perceived as vulnerable," ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in a statement. "It is sickening to think that someone could do this to an elderly Holocaust survivor. We stand with the French community in demanding justice and a clear message from the authorities that violence against Jews carries a heavy price."

According to the ADL, Knoll is the 11th person to be murdered in acts of anti-Semitism in the past 12 years. The attack is one of several violent assaults targeting Jews in France this year.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted he's determined to fight against anti-Semitism.