Trump Shakeup: The Kudlow Pick and Who Else May Be Leaving the White House

This week, President Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and appointed the first woman to head up the CIA. Now, more Cabinet changes may be on tap at the White House.

After the Tillerson firing and some shifting at the CIA, the Trump administration now has a turnover rate of about 35 percent – a record high for the first year of any president. And Trump suggested this week more change would be coming.



"I'm really at a point where we are getting very close to having the Cabinet and other things that I want," the president said.



Topping the Washington rumor list for ouster is National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster. He has often been at odds with the president.



Also on the list: Chief of Staff John Kelly who was heavily criticized for the mishandling of domestic violence allegations involving White House staff secretary Rob Porter.



And there may be a change at the Veterans Administration. VA Secretary David Shulkin may go after a recent ethics report. And FBI officials have recommended firing former deputy director Andrew McCabe for misleading investigators looking into the 2016 election.



Many reports from the mainstream media and Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) depict the administration as a White House in chaos.



"I've never seen a White House in more disarray, more internal conflict, with more changes in direction so abruptly and so quickly," Schumer said.



On the other side, Trump supporters say this president demands loyalty, and the Tillerson firings showed he wants people serving in his administration who support his views and policies. Still, he also likes to hear differing opinions as well.



President Trump has asked CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow to fill the post left vacant by former Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn.

Kudlow has advised the president from outside the White House. Now, he'll accept Trump's offer to serve as director of the National Economic Council.



On CNBC Kudlow remarked, "My immediate reaction was, 'Yes, honored to take the job.' "



While President Trump listens to and respects Kudlow, the two men are not always on the same page. Kudlow is a former Reagan administration official and a free-trader. Unlike Mr. Trump, he thinks the United States should remain in the North American Free Trade agreement (NAFTA).

He also opposes the president's proposed tariffs on aluminum and steel.