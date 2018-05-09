Local United Way Agencies to Target Summer Hunger Across the Country

Many local United Way agencies across the US are attempting to help the parents of school-age children by providing summer lunches.

Financial difficulties sometimes occur for parents because the school lunch program goes on a summer break along with the students. Oftentimes, parents depend on school lunches as a way to stretch their food budget.

Some of these local agencies are also providing breakfast and snacks for kids as well.

For example, one local United Way in Muscatine, Iowa will team up with the local Salvation Army for the fourth year in a row to feed children nutritious lunches.

"During the summer lunch program, your grocery bills are going to go up because your children will be home. Those are things you may not be used to during the year from August and May," Nichole Sorgenfrey, project manager at United Way, told The Muscatine Journal. "For parents already struggling, this can be a huge thing."

Sorgenfrey told the newspaper the organizations served 450 students per day last year from early June through the middle of August.

Volunteers at seven different locations around Muscatine will serve lunches Monday thru Friday prepared by the school district's food service. The lunches will contain dairy, vegetable, fruit, grain, and protein.

You can find out if your local United Way agency is sponsoring a summer lunch program. Click here to find the website of your local United Way and to see if they are participating.