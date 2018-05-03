New Proof: College Professors Really are That Liberal

New numbers back up what many college students experience on a daily basis: their professors are consistently, across-the-board liberal. They come from a study that shows 39 percent of college campuses are Republican-free when it comes to full-time faculty.

Dr. Mitchell Langbert, a business professor at Brooklyn College, investigated the political registration of 8,688 tenure-track, Ph.D.-holding professors in 61 of the top-ranked liberal arts colleges in a 2017 U.S News report.

The National Association of Scholars, a group committed to pushing back against this academic trend, published the study.

Langbert found more than three-quarters of the academic departments at these schools have either no Republican-registered professors or "so few as to make no difference."

He discovered the worst liberal slant in interdisciplinary studies.

"I could not find a single Republican with an exclusive appointment to fields like gender studies, Africana studies and peace studies," Langbert said. One reason? "These fields had their roots in ideologically motivated political movements that crystallized in the 1960's and 1970's," Langbert explained.

This lack of political diversity has a multiplier effect according to Langbert.

"It biases research and teaching and reduces academic credibility," he noted.

Langbert pointed out a few outliers including West Point, Claremont McKenna College and Kenyon College.

He also found that faculty in the hard sciences, such as chemistry and engineering, tend to be more balanced than the social sciences and humanities.