'Serious Power and Security in God's Love': NBA's Jeremy Lin Says Powerful Lesson in Studying Old Testament Heroes

NBA basketball star Jeremy Lin recently told his online prayer group about a powerful lesson he learned while studying "sinful" Old Testament heroes.

According to The Gospel Herald, Lin, a devout Christian, revealed how it struck him that God uses imperfect people to fulfill the work of his kingdom.

This truth, Lin says, gave him "serious power and security."

In an email to his prayer group, the Brooklyn Nets point guard says while reading about the lives of Abraham, Jacob, Noah and other Bible "heroes," he realized just how sinful they are were.

"Seriously, God has been really impressing on my heart that He continually uses broken, imperfect people," he wrote. "I often put pressure on myself to be as close to perfect as I can otherwise God can't use me. But the reality is that God uses sinful, doubtful and proud people all through Scripture."

"Even with Abraham, he wasn't willing to wait for God to fulfill His covenant so he took matters into his own hands," Lin continued. "He also lied out of a lack of faith by saying his wife was his sister. I guess my encouragement to everyone is that we don't have to be perfect. God loves us enough that He's willing to include us in His kingdom work. He doesn't need us, but He loves us so much that He'd rather use us than not. There is serious power and security when we understand our Father's love!!"

Lin, 29, had to sit out this last season due to a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. He also asked for prayer for a "very productive" next season.

"I've spent 5 straight months building a foundation for my body and knee in Vancouver, so I'm hoping to really take off in the next 5 months that are this offseason," he wrote in the email. "Specifically please pray that I'd be able to implement a lot of the new movement techniques and tons of body changes that we've made. It's a daunting process to tackle so many improvements at once, but I'm hoping that everything will stick and get fully implemented into my game for good."

Lin also asked his group to pray for his friends.

"I've seen many friends get interested in Christianity, but it's not as often that one of my friends dives headfirst into giving his/her life to Christ." he wrote. "I know it's God's job to allow spiritual growth so please pray for the softening of some of my non-believing friends' hearts."

"Lastly, please continue to pray for our nation and world," he concluded. "We're surrounded by tragedy so please pray for our nation and world leaders. That God's truth would be further lived out in this world!!"