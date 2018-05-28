President Trump on North Korean Summit: 'We’re Looking at June 12th'

WASHINGTON – The June 12 summit between the United States and North Korean could be back on. After pulling out last week, President Donald Trump says the two countries and South Korea are now back at the negotiating table.

“Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!”

This comes after the leaders of North and South Korea met Saturday, exchanging handshakes and hugs in front of reporters.

“We’re looking at June 12 in Singapore. That hasn’t changed,” Trump said at the White House.

Last week, he called off the summit after North Korea threatened a nuclear showdown.

North Korea has made some goodwill gestures, like setting off explosives they say destroyed their nuclear testing facility and releasing three American hostages.

Still, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and others aren’t convinced by Kim's actions.

“It’s all a show,” Rubio told ABC News Sunday. “I remain convinced that he does not want to denuclearize. In fact, he will not denuclearize.”

Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is Trump’s goal if the June 12 summit takes place. Of course, that’s a big if as a lot could happen between now and then.