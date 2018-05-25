Unlikely Twist in the Case of a Man Who Slipped Girlfriend Abortion Drug and Killed Their Baby

Brooke Fiske says she was more than 4 months pregnant when the father of her child, Dr. Sikander Imran tried to force her to have an abortion.

When Fiske did not agree to terminate the life of her child, she says Sikander took matters into his own hands.

Fiske told reporters at WROC that she was drinking her evening tea and noticed “There was a gritty substance in there, and when I looked at it, I could tell that it was a pill that had been ground up."

Unfortunately, Fiske was right, it was in fact a pill – an abortion inducing pill.

Fiske recounts that Imran began to cry when he saw her in pain saying “he was a horrible person and that he had done what I thought he did."

She soon began to go into contractions and was rushed to the hospital where attending nurses told her that she had been poisoned and that he gave her 4 times the necessary dose.

According to Fiske it takes “200 milligrams to induce labor. So he gave me 800.”

Within a few hours the child Fiske so desperately wanted to keep - was aborted. Abby Johnson, CEO of And Then There Were None knows this scene all too well.

She says “Coercion is such a common theme for women walking into abortion clinics.”

She encourages pro-life minded people to offer that much needed support during this vulnerable time.

Despite the horror of this situation Fiske says she wanted the courts to show mercy to her on again off again boyfriend of three years.

According to ABC7, Fiske asked the judge to grant him some leniency which was welcomed news to his defense attorney who characterized his client as a mentally unstable man who suffered from panic attacks and was even suicidal.

Johnson supports Fiske’s desire to show leniency and forgiveness for this heinous crime saying “The child’s mother is showing great charity through her request of leniency for what the father did to her and the baby.

She thinks this is a life lesson we should all pay attention to “Loving the mother, father and child is crucial to making abortion unthinkable.” adds Johnson.

Imran, a Pakistani native, plead guilty to fetal homicide.

The hematologist received a 20 years sentence and will serve 3 years behind bars and the other 17 years are suspended.

Imran who lived in Arlington, VA also lost his license to practice medicine and faces deportation after he serves his time.